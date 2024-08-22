Eisenerzpreis
|
22.08.2024 20:41:18
BHP’s first electric excavator fleet up and running at Australia iron ore mine
BHP has taken another important step in its operational decarbonization journey, with the global miner powering up its first electric excavator fleet at the Yandi iron ore mine in the Pilbara, Western Australia.This milestone not only underscores BHP’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies, but also highlights the role of Liebherr, one of the world’s biggest equipment manufacturers, as a trusted solutions provider within the mining sector.Instead of a diesel engine, Liebherr’s R 9400 E electric excavator has an electric motor, with power fed to the machine by a trailing cable. Equipped with Liebherr’s autonomous cable reeler for optimal on-site mobility, this innovation boosts productivity and operator safety.Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) asset president Tim Day said reducing diesel was key to helping the group achieve its medium-term target to reduce operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by at least 30% by fiscal 2030 (from adjusted 2020 levels) – and ultimately its long-term goal of net zero operational GHG emissions by 2050.“Electrification of our fleet is our preferred solution to displace greenhouse gas emissions from using diesel – from trucks to trains to excavators – we’re working hard to electrify our equipment,” Day said.“Collaborations with partners like Liebherr are critical to accelerate development of the technology required to reduce diesel emissions, while ensuring we continue to improve the safety and productivity of our operations.”Brian Boitano, executive general manager of sales and marketing at Liebherr-Australia, said: “The R 9400 E is a testament to Liebherr’s dedication to providing innovative and efficient zero emission solutions for the mining sector.“We are thrilled to partner with BHP, a forward-thinking industry leader, to introduce our proven electric excavators into their operations and to help them move forward in their decarbonization journey.”The Yandi iron ore mine is a part of an 85/15 joint venture between BHP and Japan’s Mitsui and ITOCHU. In 2017, it became the second WA-based iron ore mine to achieve a billion tonnes of ore produced in its lifetime. Ore from the Yandi open cut mine is processed on site and taken to Port Hedland by rail for export to key markets in Asia.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|98,38
|0,39
|0,40
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Wall Street von Zinszweifeln belastet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag im Minus, der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte dagegen Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine geneinsame Richtung.