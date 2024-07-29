Kupferpreis
|
29.07.2024 14:19:00
BHP’s Spence copper mine in Chile now fully autonomous
BHP’s (ASX, NYSE: BHP) Spence copper mine in Chile has celebrated three months of being the company’s first fully autonomous operation, a status reached in April after a four-year journey that included converting its trucks fleet and drilling rigs.Spence, which produced 249,000 tonnes of copper last year, is BHP’s second largest copper mine behind Escondida, the world’s biggest copper operation. In the three months to July 29, the copper operation has moved 80 million tonnes of material without any safety incidents, surpassing the production plan to date, BHP said.Komatsu, which provided the haulage, noted that Spence’s was the largest autonomy fleet operating in Latin America. “The challenge is to continue collaborating with our teams and experience to not only maintain this operation with high standards of efficiency and safety, but to make it a benchmark for the entire mining industry worldwide,” Komatsu Cummins Group vice president Carlos Soto said in the statement.BHP says the transition to autonomy at Spence has demonstrated that it is possible to reduce people’s exposure to risks associated with the mining industry by up to 90%. The technologies also contribute to greater competitiveness, allowing the company to use its resources more efficiently.“Spence today is a guide, where much of the learning will also move to Escondida to continue working on the future of mining,” BHP Minerals Americas vice president of technology, Pedro Hidalgo, said in a separate statement.BHP’s milestone comes on the heels of the company completing at $2.5 billion expansion of Spence. The project included the construction of a concentrator plant to increase production and extend the life of the deposit by about 50 years.Spence is part of BHP’s Pampa Norte division, which includes the Cerro Colorado mine.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
