Brent
|
15.06.2022 17:06:00
Biden Rebukes Chevron, Big Oil: Is a Windfall Profits Tax Next?
Soaring oil and gas prices are causing a lot of pain at the pump for consumers in the U.S. and around the world. For Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and other oil giants, however, the tight energy market has brought a big boost in profits and impressive share-price gains.President Joe Biden says those profits are excessive, and he just told that directly to the leaders of Chevron and six other companies with extensive refining operations. In a letter to them, Biden emphasized the fact that gasoline prices have risen at an even faster pace than crude prices, a situation which he described as "not acceptable." His public rebuke signals the potential that Washington may bring back a legislative response first used on the oil industry more than 40 years ago.Biden's letter was directed specifically to the heads of energy giants Chevron, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Shell (NYSE: SHEL), and BP (NYSE: BP), as well as Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC), Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), which are focused more extensively on refining operations. In it, he referred to the fact that gasoline prices have risen by more than $1.70 per gallon since the beginning of 2022, and he pointed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a substantial contributing factor.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|119,98
|1,00
|0,84
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|117,72
|1,89
|1,63
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinsanhebung durch Fed und SNB: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- US-Börsen mit deutlichen Verlusten - Dow fällt unter 30.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel tiefrot. An der Wall Street geht es am Donnerstag klar bergab. Die Asien-Börsen fanden auch am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.