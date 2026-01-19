|
Big Banks Forecast Gold Could Hit $6,000: Is Wheaton Precious Metals a Buy?
When Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM), told Bloomberg Television in October that he was "confident" that gold prices would hit $5,000 per ounce within the next year, his call seemed outlandish. After all, gold had just surged 21% in under two months, and seemed due for a breather. But in the three months since, gold prices have climbed another 15%, and are within striking distance of $5,000 per ounce.If gold simply maintains its momentum, Smallwood's market call will come true with about six months to spare. Now analysts at JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Bank of America have laid out scenarios where gold hits $6,000, though not necessarily this year.Whether gold prices surge, drift higher, or even stay flat from here, it's good news for Wheaton Precious Metals. Its shares have already benefited enormously from the ongoing gold boom, having returned 128% over the last year. That's a solid beat on gold's 68% rise, and the nearly two-to-one beat is no accident. Thanks to some powerful advantages of its business model, this Vancouver-based company with just 44 full-time employees has a long history of outperforming gold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
