Brent
|
30.04.2024 13:37:00
Big Oil Battle: Exxon Is Better Than Chevron in This Key Area, and It's Not Even Close
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have a growing rivalry. While they will work together on notable large projects, they're still competitors who look out for their shareholders' interests. They're currently engaged in a court battle over Chevron's proposed acquisition of Hess, one of Exxon's partners in Guyana. They also routinely benchmark their metrics against each other and rival integrated energy companies.While Chevron has edged its bigger rival in some areas, Exxon reigns supreme in others. One area where Exxon is much stronger than Chevron is its balance sheet. Because of that, it has greater financial flexibility, which could come in handy in the future.Exxon ended the first quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 16%. That's a low leverage ratio for the oil company. It's well below the company's targeted debt-to-capital range of 20%-25%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|87,87
|-0,65
|-0,73
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|81,51
|-1,24
|-1,50