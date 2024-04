Big Oil Battle: Exxon Is Better Than Chevron in This Key Area, and It's Not Even Close

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have a growing rivalry. While they will work together on notable large projects, they're still competitors who look out for their shareholders' interests. They're currently engaged in a court battle over Chevron's proposed acquisition of Hess, one of Exxon's partners in Guyana. They also routinely benchmark their metrics against each other and rival integrated energy companies.While Chevron has edged its bigger rival in some areas, Exxon reigns supreme in others. One area where Exxon is much stronger than Chevron is its balance sheet. Because of that, it has greater financial flexibility, which could come in handy in the future.Exxon ended the first quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 16%. That's a low leverage ratio for the oil company. It's well below the company's targeted debt-to-capital range of 20%-25%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel