Bonterra drilling confirms multiple high-grade gold veins at Panache South property

Early results from Bonterra Resources’ (TSXV: BTR) (OTC: BONXF) regional drilling campaign on the Panache South property, located in the Urban-Barry township, Quebec, have confirmed existence of multiple high-grade gold mineralized veins with visible gold.This was observed in hole UB-21-24, which returned 23.1 g/t gold over 2.3 metres, including 62.3 g/t gold over 0.8 metre and 30.6 g/t gold over 1.5 metres. Another hole, UB-21-26, had 5.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, including 16.2 g/t gold over 0.5 metre.“These high-grade drilling results, in combination with the historical results, demonstrate the potential of the Panache South property located in the prolific Urban-Barry camp. To date, the exploration program at Panache South has delineated multiple high-grade mineralized veins along 3 km strike length,” said CEO Marc-Andre Pelletier in a news release.Bonterra intends to continue its regional exploration program in the Urban-Barry camp in 2022, with the objective to discover new mineralization zones in addition to resource expansion and definition drilling at its more advanced deposits.”Recent exploration drilling targeted the expansion of existing gold mineralization interpreted to trend east-northeast to east-west from the historical drilling at Panache South. Past results include 12.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metre and 3.16 g/t gold over 0.4 metre.Since September 2021, Bonterra has drilled eight holes representing a total of 4,683 metres at the Panache South property. Partial assay results from four drill holes have been received so far, with the rest pending.The latest high-grade results from Panache South follow up on the bonanza grades drilled last year at the company’s Gladiator gold project, also located in Quebec, where 139.5 g/t gold over 0.5 metre within a wider intersection of 1.4 metres grading 50 g/t was encountered.(This article first appeared in the Canadian Mining Journal)