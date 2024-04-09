Brent
|
09.04.2024 11:12:00
BP says high production and strong trading will offset oil and gas price slump
The British oil major said lower oil and gas prices and a drop in the value of Egypt’s currency could cost it up to $1.2 billionWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|90,29
|0,09
|0,10
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|85,69
|0,09
|0,11
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Am Freitag geht es an den asiatischen Börsen tendenziell bergab.