Brazil has challenged the European Union’s scrutiny of Anglo American’s (LON: AAL) $500-million sale of its Brazilian nickel operations to China’s MMG (HKE: 1208), raising concerns about foreign regulators intervening in domestic mining transactions.

Brazil’s foreign ministry wrote to the European Commission, the EU’s antitrust regulator, arguing that the deal involves Brazilian assets and falls outside its jurisdiction, Reuters reported. The Commission is reviewing whether MMG could redirect ferronickel supplies from Europe to China, potentially hurting European stainless steel producers.

“If the transaction is prohibited, Anglo American will place Barro Alto and Codemin (mines) into care and maintenance, with closure as the objective. This is not a negotiating position,” Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad wrote last week to executives at ferronickel customers including Acerinox (BME: ACX), Aperam (AMS: APAM) and Outokumpu (HEL: OUT1V).

The dispute highlights growing tensions between national control over critical minerals and foreign competition oversight, as governments seek to protect strategic resources and industrial supply chains. Brazil has identified nickel as a priority mineral because of its economic and geopolitical importance, while European authorities are seeking to safeguard supplies for domestic manufacturers.

Sovereignty concerns

Brazil’s competition regulator, Cade, has not opposed the transaction. A European Commission spokesperson confirmed contact with Brazilian authorities but declined further comment.

Brazilian mining industry association Ibram has joined the EU investigation as an interested third party. Its head of institutional affairs, Pablo Cesario, warned that the review could set a precedent for foreign intervention in transactions involving Brazilian assets.

The challenge comes as Brazil strengthens oversight of its mineral sector. The country’s newly established National Council for the Industrialization of Critical and Strategic Minerals has placed nickel among its priorities, reflecting efforts to retain greater influence over resources important to industrial development.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had planned to raise the dispute with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a climate conference in Turkey, but the meeting did not take place.

Supply risks

MMG has offered assurances that ferronickel deliveries to European customers would continue after the acquisition, seeking to address concerns about potential supply disruptions.

The proposed takeover puts Anglo American’s efforts to divest its Brazilian nickel assets at odds with European competition concerns, leaving the future of the operations dependent on regulatory approval.

The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the transaction by Dec. 21.

(With files from Reuters)

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