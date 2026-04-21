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21.04.2026 22:30:00
Brent Crude Dipped Below $100. Don't Bet on It Staying There.
Brent crude oil, the global oil market benchmark price, has dipped below $100 a barrel in recent trading. That's well under its war-fueled peak of $119.50 a barrel the day Iran attacked oil infrastructure across the Persian Gulf, inflicting damage against key liquefied natural gas facilities in Qatar. However, while crude prices have dipped, I wouldn't bet on them staying where they are. Here's why and what that means for oil stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|105,97
|-0,04
|-0,04
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,58
|0,73
|0,76