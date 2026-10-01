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01.10.2026 18:49:01
Britain in talks with European allies over release of emergency diesel stockpiles amid Trump pressure
Ministers discuss drawing down EU countries’ reserves after Donald Trump threatens to cut off US supplies
Britain is in talks with European allies over releasing emergency diesel stockpiles after Donald Trump threatened to cut off US supplies of the fuel.
Ministers held calls with counterparts from the European Commission, Germany, France, Italy and Ireland on Thursday to discuss whether to draw down reserves after the Trump administration told Germany and France to release their stockpiles to help ease soaring global energy prices or face a US export ban.Continue reading...
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Dieselpreis Benzin
|2,27
|-0,13
|-5,33