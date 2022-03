Britons in rural areas face crisis as heating oil prices more than triple

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Consumers who rely on supplies to keep warm are at the mercy of rises and being hit by delivery problemsIf you had a nasty shock when you last filled up your car or received your latest gas bill, spare a thought for the 1.5 million rural households who rely on oil deliveries to heat their home. Many of them have seen prices more than triple over the past six months – and that’s assuming they can find a company willing to deliver.Last September, consumers were paying about £250 for a 500-litre delivery of domestic heating oil. Fast forward to this week and the price had leapt to between £600 and as much as £875 for those requiring an urgent delivery. Continue reading...