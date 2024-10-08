Kupferpreis
|
08.10.2024 07:01:22
Britons urged to dig out unwanted electricals to tackle copper shortage
Items such as cables and old tech could contain £266m worth of metal vital for decarbonisation drive, study findsScientists have called for people to go “urban mining” after a study revealed that old cables, phone chargers and other unused electrical goods thrown away or stored in cupboards or drawers could stave off a looming shortage of copper.The research found that in the UK there are approximately 823m unused or broken tech items hiding in “drawers of doom” containing as much as 38,449 tonnes of copper – including 627m cables – enough to provide 30% of the copper needed for the UK’s planned transition to a decarbonised electricity grid by 2030. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 529,66
|-65,11
|-0,68
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: ATX unentschlossen -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag zunächst volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt weist im Donnerstagshandel Abschläge aus. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.