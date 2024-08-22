Kupferpreis
|
23.08.2024 01:54:03
Brock University researchers studying ways of extracting copper from algae
Researchers at Brock University are investigating a new way of extracting copper from an unlikely source: algae bloom. The study is led by assistant professor of chemistry Vaughn Mangal, using algae found in Lake Erie.“With advances in technology increasing the production of electronics, the demand for copper is quite high and natural copper ore supplies are decreasing,” Mangal told the university’s newspaper. “We need to begin to look at different ways of harnessing copper.”The research will be conducted in partnership with Destiny Copper, a Niagara, Ontario-based copper extraction company that had previously worked with the university on innovative copper production methods.The latest partnership, said Mangal, was inspired by the idea of phytoremediation — using plants to clean up contaminated environments — to come up with the idea of extracting copper from algae.“Algae require trace metals like copper, nickel and zinc for their growth,” said Mangal. “Our idea is similar to phytoremediation, where algae accumulate copper that can be harvested and concentrated.”According to the researcher, copper can enter aquatic systems in the form of copper sulfate, which is a commonly used fungicide in agriculture. In Lake Erie, the agricultural run-off provides copper to fuel the growth of algae.Alongside Destiny Copper, Mangal’s team will carry out a year-long proof-of-concept project to test the extraction of copper from algae cells collected from Lake Erie. Research analysis and results are expected by next year.“If successful, our approach would reduce copper concentrations in Lake Erie, manage algae bloom cleanup efforts and recycle copper,” Mangal stated.“If the copper bioaccumulates to appreciable concentrations and we can extract it from the algae, that gives us a new source of copper, which is really important for our industry,” added Josh Clarke, lead chemist at Destiny Copper.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 060,90
|-75,06
|-0,82
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Jackson Hole: ATX startet tiefer -- DAX eröffnet höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zum Handelsbeginn am Freitag leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt marginal höher notiert. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien finden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.