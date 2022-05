Bunting shortage looms as platinum jubilee revellers scramble for supplies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Retailers report party paraphernalia selling in huge volumes ahead of royal celebrationsBunting is an essential ingredient of any street or garden party but there are now fears of a shortage ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, amid a scramble for party supplies.Patriotic shoppers have been snapping up bunting, party hats and cake stands in huge volumes ahead of the bank holiday weekend. However the huge spike in sales had caught some retailers off guard, leading to some products selling out completely. Continue reading...