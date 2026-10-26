Buried sediments prove Romans mined gold in Pyrenees

Researchers have confirmed that Roman miners used an extensive hydraulic system to extract gold from Spain’s eastern Pyrenees nearly 1,700 years ago, providing new evidence of ancient mining activity in the mountainous region.

The findings, first published in the journal Land, date sediments preserved in a reservoir at Les Guilleteres d’All, an archaeological site in Catalonia’s Cerdanya Valley. Researchers estimate the operation displaced about 2 million cubic metres of earth, leaving behind artificial ravines, trenches and a semicircular excavation about 300 metres wide.

Researchers from the University of A Coruña and the Autonomous University of Barcelona identified the remains of a water-management network that channelled water through gold-bearing sediments. The process eroded ancient alluvial deposits, allowing miners to recover fine particles of the precious metal.

The discovery strengthens evidence that Roman mining extended beyond major production centres such as Las Médulas in northwestern Spain. It also raises questions about how mineral extraction supported settlements and economic activity in the Pyrenees during the Roman Empire.

Dating the mines

The mining complex had long puzzled archaeologists because its distinctive terrain suggested Roman engineering, but researchers lacked direct evidence to establish when the infrastructure was used.

Excavations conducted between 2010 and 2022 uncovered a reservoir measuring about 4.5 metres across and 1.5 metres deep, supported by a dam built from large stone blocks. The structure stored and regulated water needed to wash gold-bearing material from the surrounding deposits.

After miners abandoned the system, sediment gradually accumulated inside the reservoir, preserving a record of its final stages of use.

Researchers analysed two sediment samples using optically stimulated luminescence (OSL), a dating technique that measures signals stored in mineral grains, particularly quartz, after their last exposure to sunlight.

The results placed sediment accumulation broadly between the second and fourth centuries CE, consistent with Roman occupation of the region.

However, the dates do not establish when gold extraction began or precisely when operations ceased. Because the samples came from deposits that accumulated after the reservoir fell out of use, they provide evidence for the infrastructure’s chronology rather than a complete operating history.

The scale of the operation nevertheless points to substantial engineering capabilities. Miners excavated channels and redirected water across difficult mountain terrain beneath peaks reaching nearly 2,900 metres.

Unlike underground mining, hydraulic extraction relied on controlled water flows to break down sediment and expose gold particles. The process transformed the landscape, leaving excavation fronts and artificial channels still visible today.

Roman connections

The findings could also help explain the economic importance of Iulia Libica, a Roman settlement near the mines that corresponds to present-day Llívia.

The settlement was the only documented Roman city in this part of the Pyrenees, and researchers suggest it may have helped administer the region’s natural resources.

Historical accounts support the possibility of local gold production. Roman author Pliny the Elder described mineral wealth in the Pyrenees, while poet Martial referred to gold associated with the area around Iulia Libica.

Archaeological discoveries provide additional context. At El Castellot de Bolvir, researchers identified a metalworking workshop, while excavations at a nearby Roman cemetery uncovered a gold bracelet weighing about 23 grams.

Although these discoveries do not establish a direct connection to Les Guilleteres, they suggest that precious metals and metalworking formed part of the region’s ancient economy.

Researchers also identified a possible chronological relationship between the decline of mining and changes at Iulia Libica. Parts of the settlement appear to have been abandoned during roughly the same period as the hydraulic infrastructure.

The evidence does not establish whether the mine’s closure contributed to the settlement’s decline or whether broader economic and political changes affected both.

Further archaeological work could clarify how the mining network operated, when extraction began and whether gold production was administered through Iulia Libica.

The findings establish a firmer timeline for Roman hydraulic mining in the eastern Pyrenees and provide a foundation for investigating the role of gold extraction in the region’s ancient economy.

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