Can Oil Stocks Lead Markets Higher in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets have taken investors on a roller-coaster ride lately, with a relentless oscillation between up days and down days. On Friday, bullish investors got the better of things, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) up by more than 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite's (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gain was more modest, extending the narrative that has played out through just about all of 2022.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading