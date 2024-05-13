Nickelpreis
|
13.05.2024 20:28:39
Canada Nickel records nickel recoveries of 59% at Mann Northwest
Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC) has received high recovery and concentrate results from its first set of metallurgical tests on samples from its Mann Northwest property, using the same flowsheet used at its Crawford property.The Mann Northwest property is located east of Canada Nickel’s wholly owned Crawford nickel project, now under construction and expected to deliver first production by year-end 2027 near Timmins, Ontario. Crawford is expected to produce 45,000 tonnes of nickel annually.Sample 1 recorded 58% and 59% total nickel recoveries from samples with head grades of 0.29% and 0.30% nickel. More than half of the recovered nickel was recovered to nickel concentrates with an average grade greater than 38% nickel.The nickel and magnetite concentrate grades were in line with expectations, the company said.Iron recoveries amounted to 44% and 48%, with iron concentrate grades averaging 58% and 62% iron in the two tests. Cobalt recoveries were 15% and 28%, while chromium recoveries were 10% for both samples.“These initial results at Mann Northwest, along with our earlier success achieved at Reid using the standard flowsheet developed for Crawford, demonstrate the potential to leverage our development work at Crawford across the portfolio of targets throughout the Timmins nickel district,” Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby commented.Canada Nickel will replicate its Crawford program at Mann Northwest and begin a variability open circuit testing program to confirm operating parameters and performance. It will then begin locked cycle testing to confirm metallurgical and concentrate grades and recovery for future engineering studies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Nickelpreis
|18 906,00
|182,50
|0,97
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich stabil -- DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war zum Wochenstart nur wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins. In Fernost wagten sich Anleger am Montag kaum aus der Deckung.