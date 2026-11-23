Canadian Copper (CSE: CCI) has reported broad copper-bearing drill intervals west of its Murray Brook deposit in New Brunswick, highlighting potential expansion opportunities as it advances plans to process the ore at the nearby Caribou mill.

Hole MB26-06 cut 54.55 metres grading 0.80% copper from 29.45 metres downhole, including 33.15 metres at 1.14% copper, Canadian Copper said Monday in a statement. Hole MB26-16 returned 40.15 metres at 0.86% copper from 79 metres downhole.

Canadian Copper tested ground up to 50 metres west of the deposit boundary, about 60 km west of Bathurst.

“The combination of broad mineralized intervals, good copper grades, and proximity to our planned mining operations creates an opportunity to potentially improve the project’s economics,” CEO Simon Quick said.

Shares of Canadian Copper rose 13% to 44¢ in Monday afternoon on the Canadian Securities Exchange, valuing the company at about C$102 million ($71 million). They’ve ranged between 32¢ and 82¢ in the past year.

January study

Canadian Copper expects to release a feasibility study in late January on mining Murray Brook and trucking ore 13 km to Caribou. It rushed selected mineralized intervals to the lab and expects complete hole assays in February, subject to lab availability.

The reported intervals are downhole lengths; true widths remain unknown. Further modelling and technical evaluation are needed before the new mineralization can enter a resource estimate or mine plan.

Canadian Copper completed the Caribou acquisition on July 28. The purchase gives it an existing mill, tailings facilities and supporting infrastructure to combine with its wholly owned Murray Brook deposit.

13-year life

A May 2025 preliminary economic assessment outlined an open pit feeding Caribou at 3,300 tonnes a day over more than 13 years. It estimated initial capital costs of $64 million and an after-tax net present value of $171 million at a 7% discount rate, using a copper price of US$4.25 per pound.

The feasibility study was initially scheduled for December, according to a statement released in May when Canadian Copper appointed its study team. Its Nov. 16 update moved the expected release to late January, subject to final engineering and cost estimates. The company also expects an environmental-assessment update in the first quarter of 2027.

In earlier development plans, management envisaged starting work at Murray Brook in 2027 and processing ore in 2028. Those targets depended on environmental review, permits, financing and a development decision.

Canadian Copper reported more than C$24 million in treasury on Nov. 16 after receiving about C$9.8 million from warrant exercises. It’s also pursuing project funding through streaming and debt arrangements and has continued discussions with Ottawa about potential critical-minerals support.

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