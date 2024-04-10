10.04.2024 19:35:49

Capstone Copper feeds first ore to new mill at Mantoverde

One of the four new P&H electric rope shovels purchased for the Mantoverde development project in Chile. Credit: Capstone CopperCapstone Copper (TSX: CS; ASX: CSC) has introduced the first ore to the new mineral processing plant at the Mantoverde development project in the Atacama region of Chile. The project – including a new concentrator, tailings management facility, and doubled desalination plant – came in on budget at C$870 million.Mantoverde is 70% owned by Capstone and 30% by Mitsubishi Materials.John MacKenzie, Capstone’s CEO, said: “I am pleased with the progress to date as we work towards a safe and efficient ramp-up of the Mantoverde development project. In March we saw first ore through the grinding circuit, and we remain on track for first saleable concentrate during the second quarter of 2024.”“Mantoverde is a transformational asset for Capstone, driving significant production growth and margin expansion across our portfolio,” he added.The Mantoverde project consists of four open pits and the new 32,000 t/d mill. Together they will extend the life of the project to 2042. The mill will treat primarily sulphide ore, producing a 29.6% copper concentrate. Oxide ore will continue to be heap leached.The existing solvent extraction/electrowinning (SX/EW) circuit, which has a capacity of 132.3 million lb. of copper annually, will remain in service.Capstone is planning a second phase of expansion for the concentrator. Phase two will evaluate adding a second processing line to the mill, boosting throughput by 77%.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

