Kupferpreis
|
26.06.2024 17:42:33
Capstone produces first saleable copper concentrate at MVDP in Chile
The coarse ore bin (left) and primary crusher under construction during the second phase expansion at Mantoverde. Credit: Capstone CopperCapstone Copper (TSX: CS) (ASX: CSC) has produced its first saleable copper concentrate at the Mantoverde development project (MVDP) in Chile as the mine advances commissioning and ramps up to full production levels.Mantoverde is a multi-pit mine located in the Atacama region of Chile, about 56 km southeast of the city of Chañaral. It is a jointly owned operation between Capstone (70%) and Japan’s MitsubishiMaterials (30%).Capstone’s chief executive John MacKenzie said the first saleable copper concentrate production at MVDP represents “a significant milestone” for his company, adding that the mine remains on track and on budget with its previous guidance.The MVDP is designed to expand on the mine’s existing production from approximately 35,000 tonnes of copper (cathodes only) to a run-rate of approximately 120,000 tonnes. This is expected to occur sometime in the third quarter of 2024, Capstone has said.This expansion required a new plant to process sulphide material from the open pits into copper concentrates; previously, the Mantoverde operation only processed oxide ores. The concentrator plant was completed in late 2023, with the whole project costing $870 million.Overall, the MVDP is expected to enable the mine to process 236 million tonnes of copper sulphide reserves, which represent approximately 20% of total sulphide resources, in addition to the existing oxide reserves, over a 20-year life.Meanwhile, the company is also analyzing an optimization of the sulphide concentrator to sustain an average annual throughput of up to 45,000 tonnes per day (current capacity is 32,000 tonnes per day). A feasibility study for the optimized project is expected in Q3.Shares of Capstone Copper traded at C$9.66 apiece by 11:40 a.m. ET for a 3.6% gain. The Americas-focused copper miner has a market capitalization of C$7.3 billion ($5.3bn).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 422,25
|23,11
|0,25
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stabil -- Leichte Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Märkte schließlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Markt ging behauptet in den Feierabend. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag etwas fester. Die Wall Street notierte am Donnerstag etwas höher. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag hingegen auf rotem Terrain.