Kupferpreis
|
08.02.2024 18:11:03
Capstone raises $265 million to advance Chilean copper projects
Capstone Copper (TSX: CS) (ASX: CSC), alongside shareholders Orion Fund JV Ltd., Orion Mine Finance Fund II LP and Orion Mine Finance (Master) Fund I-A LP, has announced the closing of their recently arranged bought deal to support the company’s near-term growth initiatives in Chile.Under the financing, co-led by RBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial and Scotiabank as joint bookrunners, Capstone and the Orion funds sold a total of 68.4 million common shares of the copper developer at C$6.30 per share to raise gross proceeds of C$431.2 million ($320m). This includes the exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option for 8.9 million shares.Of the shares sold, over 56.5 million were issued by Capstone for C$356.2 million ($265m), and the remaining 11.9 million were sold by Orion for approximately C$75 million ($55m). Capstone did not receive any proceeds from the secondary sale of shares by Orion.As Capstone noted in its Feb. 1 release, net proceeds of the offering will be used to advance its Chilean copper developments, notably the Mantoverde optimized project and Santo Domingo detailed engineering, as well as for future exploration programs.Mantoverde is an open-pit mine operation located in the Atacama region capable of producing up to 40,000 tonnes of copper cathodes from processing oxide ores alone. The company currently analyzing an expansion of the newly commissioned sulphide concentrator to optimize the operation, and a feasibility study is scheduled for completion late in H1 2024.The Mantoverde operation is 70% owned by Capstone and 30% by Misubishi Materials.Santo Domingo is a fully permitted copper-iron project also located in the Atacama region. Capstone has laid out plans to integrate this project into Mantoverde to create a district-scale operation that will output 200,000 tonnes of copper as well as 4,500-6,000 tonnes of battery-grade cobalt annually.Shares of Capstone Copper inched 1.3% higher at C$6.44 apiece by noon ET, trading within a 52-week range of C$4.40 and C$7.25. The Vancouver-based miner has a market capitalization of C$4.4 billion ($3.3bn).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 091,50
|-109,65
|-1,34
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.