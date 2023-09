Car firms condemn Sunak’s plan to delay petrol and diesel vehicle ban

UK prime minister’s move to water down net zero promises described as ‘retrograde’ and ‘confusing’Business live – latest updatesUK politics live – latest updatesCar industry leaders have condemned Rishi Sunak’s plan to row back on the government’s net zero policies and delay its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles as “incredibly confusing” and “hugely retrograde”.The prime minister is expected to announce on Friday that he will postpone several policies that he says would impose a direct cost on consumers, including the planned phase-out of gas boilers and the introduction of energy-efficiency targets for private rented homes. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel