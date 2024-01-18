Goldpreis
|
18.01.2024 18:31:27
Centamin annual gold production meets guidance, revenue rises
Centamin (LSE: CEY; TSX: CEE) showcased a robust performance in 2023, achieving a gold production of 450,058 ounces (oz) and successfully meeting its annual guidance for the third consecutive year.For the current year, Centamin has outlined a production forecast ranging between 470,000 oz and 500,000 oz. This outlook is driven by ongoing enhancements in output at its flagship Sukari mine in Egypt, capitalizing on a favorable gold price environment.In the fourth quarter of the year, Centamin reported a production of 128,127 ounces, marking a 17% increase from 109,564 ounces in the corresponding quarter of 2022.The company achieved a quarterly revenue of $265 million, derived from the sale of 133,465 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,983 per ounce sold. This represents a 41% surge compared to $188 million in the same period the previous year.For the entire year of 2023, Centamin recorded a revenue of $892 million, stemming from the sale of 456,625 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,948 per ounce sold. This reflects a 13% rise from $787 million in 2022.Centamin, which spent some $750 million over the past four years to improve efficiency at Sukari, Egypt’s only modern gold mine, plans to connect to the country’s electrical grid and company solar panels this year, alone cutting $41 million a year in diesel costs.It wants to expand Sukari with nearby discoveries. It is exploring 3,000 sq. km in the eastern desert area near the mine. It’s budgeting 15,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling for the new area, metallurgical testing, a conceptual resource estimate and an optimization study to steer drilling.It posted first results Jan. 9 showing 46 metres grading 3.3 grams gold per tonne from 91 metres down drill hole LSRC030 and 77 metres at 1.84 grams from 44 metres depth in drill hole LSRC012 at the Little Sukari prospect28 km west of the Sukari mine.At the Umm Majal prospect 23 km west of the mine, drill hole UMRC006 cut 18 metres grading 2.33 grams from 21 metres depth and drill hole UMRC003 returned 15 metres at 1.46 grams from 4 metres down.Sukari, with a projected mine life to 2035, holds 194 million proven and probable tonnes grading 1.23 grams per tonne for 7.7 million oz. of contained gold, the company said last month. The mine also holds 392 million measured and indicated tonnes at 1.06 grams per tonne for 13.4 million oz. of contained gold.Shares in Centamin experienced a 4.5% increase in Toronto on Thursday morning. The company currently holds a market capitalization of $1.34 billion.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 029,68
|6,55
|0,32
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.