Centamin share price sheds 8% after gold miner posts one third decline in full year profit

CENTAMIN is to pay a 5 US cents per share dividend in the current financial year after reporting a decline in profits for 2021 – a year described by management as a "baseline" as it sets about improving production and costs at its Sukari mine.Despite this shares in the company fell nearly 8% in early trade on the London Stock Exchange taking losses in the last five days to nearly 9%.Taxed attributable profit sank 35% year on year to $101.5m for the 12 months ended December 31 owing to an 8% decline in production to 415,370 ounces, as flagged by the company in a January update.The outcome was a reduction in sales – down 13% to 407,252 oz – wich had the effect of increasing all in sustaining costs (AISC), up 19% to $1,234/oz.Centamin announced a 5c/share dividend for 2021 which is line with earlier commitment in December 2020 to pay out at least $100m over the next two years.Martin Horgan, CEO of Centamin, said the company had identified completion of a prefeasibility of Doporo, a prospect in Côte d'Ivoire, during the current financial year and an increase in production from Sukari to 430,000 to 460,000 oz.Centamin has targeted production of 500,000 oz/year from Sukari following a life of mine review completed last year in which the further development of underground resources was defined.The company would also press ahead with early studies on Eastern Desert prospects in Egypt granted last year by the government as part of its strategy to attract foreign investment. Sukari is the only major gold mine operating in the north African country.Horgan said Centamin also planned more exploratory work on ABC, another new prospect in Cote d'Ivoire. However, it had decided to divest from Batie West, a prospect in Burkina Faso as it did not meet investment criteria.