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02.11.2026 15:20:00

Centrus Spent $116 Million on a Supplier With Oil and Gas Customers. Here's the Nuclear Reason Why.

Rising power demands from data centers and zero-emissions targets make nuclear an ideal energy source because it can provide 24/7, reliable baseload power. Meanwhile, next-generation small modular nuclear reactors require special fuel, and Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) provides it.

With federal bans on Russian nuclear imports slated to go into effect in 2028, Centrus is working to establish an American-owned and operated uranium enrichment supply chain. To do so, the company is reestablishing commercial enrichment capacity in the U.S. as it aims to be a vital domestic supplier for traditional nuclear plants and advanced small modular reactors.

As part of its efforts, Centrus recently acquired an oil and gas supplier, but for very specific nuclear reasons.

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