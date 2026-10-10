CEO Tom Ward Acquires 172,000 Mach Natural Resources Units for $2.0 Million. Is the Oil Boom a Gusher for the Stock?

Tom L. Ward, who maintains a significant control position at Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR), purchased ~172,000 common units through an indirect trust, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.60); post-transaction value based on Sept. 14, 2026 market close ($12.49).

Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas producer with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, generating trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenues of $1.4 billion with net income of $243.6 million. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the company operates 840 employees focused on developing producing properties within the Anadarko Basin, one of the United States' most prolific hydrocarbon-producing regions. The company's competitive positioning is anchored in its focused geographic footprint and operational expertise within a core producing basin.

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