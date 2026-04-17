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17.04.2026 16:26:00
Chevron is Adding Even More Fuel to its High-Octane Growth Engine. Is the Oil Stock Still a Buy Following its 22% War-Fueled Surge?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was already on track to have a stellar year well before the war with Iran sent crude prices soaring. The oil giant completed several major growth capital projects last year and closed its needle-moving acquisition of Hess. These growth drivers, along with its cost-savings initiatives, positioned the oil giant to produce an additional $12.5 billion of free cash flow at $70 oil this year. With crude prices now in the $90s, Chevron is on track to produce an even bigger gusher of free cash flow. Higher oil prices aren't the only major additional catalyst for the oil stock this year. Chevron recently added two more drivers to its high-octane growth engine. Here's a look at how they could enhance its long-term growth profile.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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