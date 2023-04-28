Chevron Keeps Raking in Billions: Is the Oil Stock Still Worth Buying?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors see the oil and gas business as a relatively simple way to invest. When energy companies are able to produce crude oil and natural gas at costs that are below the prices that the market is willing to pay, then they make money. That's exactly what Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has been able to do over the past couple of years, as soaring energy prices have helped the energy giant produce record profits.Chevron just released its first-quarter financial report, and the California-based energy giant has been able to keep pulling in huge profits. Yet with the stock still within spitting distance of its all-time highs, some Chevron shareholders seem to question whether there's more upside. A closer look at the company's financials and prospects should help you decide for yourself whether Chevron stock is still worth buying at present levels.Chevron's first-quarter financial results showed that good times continued in the energy markets. Interestingly, revenue was actually down nearly 7% year over year. However, the integrated oil and natural gas major was able to rein in its costs to an even greater extent. That produced net income of $6.57 billion, up from $6.26 billion in the year-ago quarter and working out to $3.46 per share.Continue reading