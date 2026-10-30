Chevron vs. Enbridge: Which Energy Giant Makes More Money Off the Iran War Oil Price Shock?

Energy investors often weigh the stability of massive producers against the steady income generated by pipeline operators. Deciding between Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) requires looking closely at their 2026 outlook.

Chevron is a global powerhouse involved in everything from drilling to refining. Enbridge focuses on the essential midstream infrastructure that moves oil and gas across North America. While both operate in the same broader sector, they offer different risk profiles and growth drivers for you to consider this year.

Chevron is a leading integrated energy company that produces crude oil and natural gas while also manufacturing fuels and lubricants. In its latest annual report supplement, the company highlighted a diverse upstream portfolio with significant assets in the United States, Australia, Argentina, and Kazakhstan. In the context of the shift toward renewable energy stocks, Chevron continues to optimize its fossil fuel portfolio while exploring lower-carbon alternatives like renewable natural gas. This integrated approach allows the company to capture value across the entire energy supply chain.

Continue reading