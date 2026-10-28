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28.10.2026 15:54:02
Chevron vs. Occidental Petroleum: Big Oil Sees Revenue Surge as Prices Leap in 2026
Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) primarily generates revenue by exploring for, developing, producing, and refining crude oil and natural gas globally, while simultaneously managing a multifaceted operational network that manufactures and distributes bulk petrochemicals, liquid fuels, and specialized industrial lubricants to a broad international customer base.
It recently signed formal international agreements intended to update multiple joint venture operating provisions in Venezuela and independently confirmed a new oil and gas condensate discovery at an active offshore exploration well located in Angola.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) primarily earns revenue by acquiring, exploring, and developing conventional oil and natural gas properties across the globe, alongside operating a distinct, specialized midstream marketing segment that purchases, processes, stores, and transports gathered carbon dioxide and power resources for various commercial applications.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|114,99
|-0,33
|-0,29
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|102,24
|-0,54
|-0,53
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