Chevron vs. Occidental Petroleum: Big Oil Sees Revenue Surge as Prices Leap in 2026

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) primarily generates revenue by exploring for, developing, producing, and refining crude oil and natural gas globally, while simultaneously managing a multifaceted operational network that manufactures and distributes bulk petrochemicals, liquid fuels, and specialized industrial lubricants to a broad international customer base.

It recently signed formal international agreements intended to update multiple joint venture operating provisions in Venezuela and independently confirmed a new oil and gas condensate discovery at an active offshore exploration well located in Angola.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) primarily earns revenue by acquiring, exploring, and developing conventional oil and natural gas properties across the globe, alongside operating a distinct, specialized midstream marketing segment that purchases, processes, stores, and transports gathered carbon dioxide and power resources for various commercial applications.

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