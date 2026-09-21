Chevron vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Oil Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Fluctuating oil prices and the global transition to cleaner power are creating a complex environment for energy investors in 2026. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both large, well-established energy companies, but deciding between the two requires weighing stability against innovation.

Chevron is an integrated giant with operations spanning the entire globe and a very robust balance sheet. Occidental Petroleum is a more focused explorer that is betting its future on massive carbon capture projects and domestic production. Both companies are major players, but they offer different risk-and-reward profiles for investors.

Chevron is an oil and gas major that also operates a low-carbon business. It manages everything from exploration and drilling to refining and marketing its own fuel products. It uses Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to manage its midstream needs and meet massive natural gas delivery commitments worldwide.

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