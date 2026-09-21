|
21.09.2026 11:53:50
Chevron vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Oil Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Fluctuating oil prices and the global transition to cleaner power are creating a complex environment for energy investors in 2026. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both large, well-established energy companies, but deciding between the two requires weighing stability against innovation.
Chevron is an integrated giant with operations spanning the entire globe and a very robust balance sheet. Occidental Petroleum is a more focused explorer that is betting its future on massive carbon capture projects and domestic production. Both companies are major players, but they offer different risk-and-reward profiles for investors.
Chevron is an oil and gas major that also operates a low-carbon business. It manages everything from exploration and drilling to refining and marketing its own fuel products. It uses Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to manage its midstream needs and meet massive natural gas delivery commitments worldwide.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|97,57
|-2,73
|-2,72
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise gehen weiter zurück: ATX fester -- DAX leitet Erholungskurs ein -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen - Feiertagspause in Japan
Dem ATX zeigt sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen. Der DAX verzeichnet ebenfalls Stabilisierungstendenzen und legt zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien zeigten mehrheitlich Gewinne.