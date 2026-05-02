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02.05.2026 19:05:00
Chevron's Production Soared Along With Oil Prices in the First Quarter, But Its Profits Fell. What Happened With the Oil Stock?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) delivered a production gusher in the first quarter as its global output soared 15% to nearly 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d). That production surge coincided with a huge uptick in oil prices. That one-two punch would normally fuel a huge profit windfall for an oil company. However, that wasn't the case for Chevron in the first quarter as its earnings declined. Here's what happened to the oil stock in the first quarter.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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