China Gold restarts CSH mine after five-month shutdown

China Gold International Resources (TSX: CGG) (HKEX: 2099) has resumed open-pit mining operations at its Chang Shan Hao (CSH) gold mine in Inner Mongolia after a nearly five-month shutdown caused by slope instability, keeping its 2026 production guidance unchanged.

Operations resumed in early October after the company completed remediation work and regulatory filings, according to a company statement. China Gold expects CSH to produce between 70,732 and 83,592 oz. of gold this year.

The restart follows a localized slope instability incident that forced the company to halt open pit operations on May 22, 2026. No casualties or equipment losses were reported.

Slope remediation

China Gold International commissioned geotechnical assessments after the incident to develop remediation plans, which were completed by the end of September. They included road system restoration, removal of loose material and rocks, reinforcing the landslide body, establishing drainage systems and ongoing slope monitoring.

The mine met safety standards needed to restart normal operations after the remediation was completed and the company finished the filing process with the emergency management authorities.

The processing plant kept operating using existing low-grade ore stockpiles, which will assist the company in achieving its production guideline for 2026, estimated to be between 70,732 ounces and 83,592 ounces of gold.

Now that mining operations are back to normal, the plan is to blend fresh mined ore with stockpiled ore to maintain stable delivery volumes and processing grades while implementing safety risk control measures to support efficient production scheduling for the rest of 2026.

The CSH mine in Inner Mongolia produced 96,816 ounces of gold in 2025. China Gold International also has operations at the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine in Tibet that produced 70,883 tonnes of copper and 61,218 ounces of gold in 2025.

Shares in China Gold International were up 2.4% to C$33.03 apiece by mid-day Tuesday in Toronto, valuing the company at C$13 billion ($9.2 billion).

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