Goldpreis
|
22.03.2023 09:46:46
China warns citizens after nine killed near Central African Republic gold mine
CHINA has warned citizens to avoid travelling outside the Central African Republic’s Bangui after nine nationals were killed in an attack by militants at a gold mine outside the capital.Reuters cited China’s embassy as saying there had been many “vicious” security incidents against workers of foreign mining enterprises in the area. Chinese citizens outside Bangui were asked to evacuate immediately.Armed men killed nine Chinese nationals and wounded two more in an attack on a mine run by the Gold Coast Group, 25 kilometres from the town of Bambari, said Reuters.“It was yesterday morning around 5am that we heard weapons being fired,” Abel Matchipata, the town’s mayor told the newswire. “A little later we learned it was the Chinese mining site that was attacked.”He said the attackers were thought to be from the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), an alliance of rebel groups formed ahead of the 2020 presidential election to oppose President Faustin-Archange Touadera. The CPC in a statement denied responsibility and condemned the attack.A patchwork of armed groups control swathes of territory and regularly commit abuses against the civilian population in Central African Republic, a country that has rarely known stability since independence in 1960, said Reuters.Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “severe punishment” of the perpetrators in accordance to the law, and said the safety of Chinese citizens must be ensured, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.The post China warns citizens after nine killed near Central African Republic gold mine appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 967,25
|25,82
|1,33
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende klar im Minus -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX letztlich leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag deutlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte letztlich knapp in der Gewinnzone. An den US-Märkten schwankten die Kurse zur Wochenmitte kräftig, entschieden sich letztlich aber klar für die Verlustzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts.