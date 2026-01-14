Eisenerzpreis

104,81
USD
-0,59
-0,56 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
14.01.2026 12:02:57

Chinese buyer emerges as iron ore market threat

A BEIJING-backed entity controlling China’s iron ore procurement has emerged as the primary concern for global miners, altering negotiations in the world’s second-most traded commodity market.China Mineral Resources Group has begun asserting its influence in price discussions, disrupting established dynamics between suppliers and buyers, said the Financial Times on Wednesday. Major producers including BHP and Vale endured prolonged contract talks with CMRG last year, which serves as the centralised purchasing agent for state-controlled steelmakers.“The key risk is CMRG,” Dino Otranto, co-CEO of Fortescue, the fourth-largest global iron ore producer told the newspaper. Current market dynamics have enhanced its position, he added. “As the market is getting a bit more constrained, and supply is coming on line, the natural negotiating leverage is with the consumer.”Australian authorities are monitoring CMRG’s activities closely given iron ore exports have generated over $1.2 trillion for the economy across two decades. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concern in October, stating he wanted Australian iron ore exported to China “without hindrance”.November data revealed Australian exports declined three percent from the previous month, with the metals and mining sector contracting nine percent. Commonwealth Bank economist Ashwin Clarke suggested this “may indicate the reported iron ore pricing dispute between BHP and CMRG is reducing export volumes”.Industry leaders and governments fear state-controlled CMRG, established in 2022 under Beijing’s state asset manager, could extend its purchasing dominance to additional commodities. Chairman Yao Lin has highlighted China’s vulnerability, warning of “significant risks for the security of industrial and supply chains” stemming from foreign resource dependence.The post Chinese buyer emerges as iron ore market threat appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Eisenerzpreis 104,81 -0,59 -0,56

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen