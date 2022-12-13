Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

CHRIS Griffith has stepped down as CEO of Gold Fields with effect from December 1 weeks after accepting defeat in his efforts to conclude the $6bn takeover Yamana Gold.In a brief statement, Gold Fields chairman Yunus Suleman said the company would be led on an interim basis by Martin Preece, executive vice president of Gold Fields’ South African operations. The development is a shock as Griffith said in November that should the company’s bid for Yamana fail: “We don’t have to jump off the balcony”.“We are in a position of strength at the moment, but there are other options out there,” he added at the time.Griffith was appointed in April 2021 after former CEO Nick Holland reached retirement age after nine years in the job.A year later, Griffith launched the offer for Yamana Gold, a bold swing at reversing the decline in Godl Fields’s production from about 2026. After encountering initial opposition to the deal it looked as if Griffith was winning over shareholders.However, his hopes were dealt a fatal blow after a combined superior offer for Yamana Gold was tabled by Pan American Palladium and Agnicos-Eagle on November 4.Commenting on November 9, Griffith bridled against questions that his job might be in jeopardy. “The board has given its complete support to our strategy of increasing Gold Fields’ portfolio quality,” he said.“You will have to test that by asking the chairperson [Yumus Suleman].”The post Chris Griffith steps down as Gold Fields CEO weeks after failed bid for Yamana Gold appeared first on Miningmx.