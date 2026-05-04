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04.05.2026 19:30:00
Closing the Strait of Hormuz Disrupted 30% of the World's Helium. But There's a Silver Lining for 1 AI Chip Stock.
I'm willing to bet that the first thing you think of when I mention the word "helium" is balloons. And true, the lighter-than-air gas is what makes balloons float. But it's also one of the most important, yet also one of the most overlooked, gases for industrial use -- especially for semiconductor production.Helium is the main coolant for the lithographs that etch the silicon patterns on semiconductor wafers. And the war in Iran has crippled the helium industry.Yet the disruption might actually benefit one chip manufacturer more than it hurts it. I'm talking about the lone American memory chip producer, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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