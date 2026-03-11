|
11.03.2026 16:16:18
CMA to investigate heating oil suppliers over ‘blatant profiteering’ from Iran war
Competition watchdog says it will look into ‘concerning reports’ to see if they breach consumer protection laws Middle East crisis – live updatesHeating oil suppliers are to be investigated by the competition watchdog after accusations that firms are “blatantly profiteering” from the conflict in the Middle East by doubling the prices they charge to households.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had received “a number of concerning reports” in recent days from consumers reliant on heating oil about suppliers’ behaviour at a time of rising wholesale costs. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
