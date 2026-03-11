Ölpreis (WTI)

93,06
USD
5,81
6,66 %
11.03.2026 16:16:18

CMA to investigate heating oil suppliers over ‘blatant profiteering’ from Iran war

Competition watchdog says it will look into ‘concerning reports’ to see if they breach consumer protection laws Middle East crisis – live updatesHeating oil suppliers are to be investigated by the competition watchdog after accusations that firms are “blatantly profiteering” from the conflict in the Middle East by doubling the prices they charge to households.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had received “a number of concerning reports” in recent days from consumers reliant on heating oil about suppliers’ behaviour at a time of rising wholesale costs. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Ölpreis (WTI) 93,06 5,81 6,66

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag im Minus, während sich der deutsche Leitindex nahe der Nulllinie bewegt. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

