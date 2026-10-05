ConocoPhillips' Chairman Says Oil's Price Floor Is Rising to $70 a Barrel. Here's What That Means for Oil Stocks.

In mid- to late-2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) was quite bearish on oil, forecasting that a barrel of Brent crude would hit $50 by early 2026.

Not only did that not come to fruition, as we all know, but oil may not get that low for a very long time, if ever, according to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Chairman Ryan Lance.

At a forum in London, Lance said he sees the floor on oil prices at around $70, according to Reuters. He also expects the mid-cycle price to be around $65-$70 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the benchmark for U.S. oil.

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