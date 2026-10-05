|
05.10.2026 17:30:02
ConocoPhillips' Chairman Says Oil's Price Floor Is Rising to $70 a Barrel. Here's What That Means for Oil Stocks.
In mid- to late-2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) was quite bearish on oil, forecasting that a barrel of Brent crude would hit $50 by early 2026.
Not only did that not come to fruition, as we all know, but oil may not get that low for a very long time, if ever, according to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Chairman Ryan Lance.
At a forum in London, Lance said he sees the floor on oil prices at around $70, according to Reuters. He also expects the mid-cycle price to be around $65-$70 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the benchmark for U.S. oil.
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
81% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|99,60
|-0,72
|-0,72
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|88,33
|-1,10
|-1,23