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01.07.2026 21:24:37
ConocoPhillips or Occidental Petroleum: Which Oil Stock Should You Buy Now?
With energy demand shifting and global markets in flux, choosing between two of the largest oil producers requires looking beyond the surface. Is the diversified giant or the low-carbon pioneer the better fit for your portfolio?ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are industry leaders, but they take different paths to growth. ConocoPhillips is a massive, globally diversified producer. Occidental Petroleum is increasingly focused on domestic assets and high-tech carbon capture initiatives following recent divestitures of legacy chemical businesses.ConocoPhillips functions as an independent exploration and production company that identifies and extracts oil and natural gas globally. The company manages a vast portfolio of assets across 14 countries, including significant positions in Norway, Qatar, and Malaysia. It operates through strategic partnerships with organizations like QatarEnergy and CNOOC, and recently secured a landmark 25-year extension for the Waha joint venture concessions in Libya, ensuring it can operate in the coutnry through 2050.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|71,59
|0,40
|0,56
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|68,47
|-0,11
|-0,16
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