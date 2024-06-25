Goldpreis
|
25.06.2024 17:26:38
Contango, Kinross to pour first gold from Alaska mine in July
Contango ORE (NYSE American: CTGO) said on Tuesday that the Manh Choh mine in Alaska will pour its first gold on July 8 at the Fort Knox mill facility. The project is held under a joint venture, with Kinross Gold (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) owning 70% and Contango holding the remaining 30%.Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, CEO for Contango, commented: “This is indeed a grand milestone event for the company and its shareholders. Since its discovery, the Manh Choh project has stood out as a very high-quality deposit with exceptional grade for an open pit gold mine.”In September 2020, Contango and Kinross formed the Peak Gold joint venture aimed at developing the namesake deposit (later renamed Manh Choh) located on top of a group of low hills in the northern part of the Tetlin lease. The JV — led by Kinross as operator — subsequently completed the work leading to a feasibility study in 2022, followed by its successful permitting for the project and construction of the mine.Mining operations commenced in August of 2023 and ore hauling started in November 2023, leading to a sizeable stockpile of ore at Kinross’ Fort Knox facilities ready to be processed through the mill.As outlined on the JV’s website, the two small open pits comprising Manh Choh are estimated to be mined concurrently for about 4 to 5 years, producing about 225,000 ounces of gold a year.Based on over 55,000 metres of drilling to date, the deposit currently has a defined resource of 9.2 million tonnes in the measured and indicated category averaging 4.1 g/t gold and 14 g/t silver, for 1.2 million oz. of contained gold and 4.2 million oz. contained silver.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 298,29
|-21,07
|-0,91
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Schaukelbörse": US-Handel schließen mit leichten Gewinnen -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX letztlich nahe der Nulllinie -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der DAX notierte leicht im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel wenig verändert. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch auf positivem Terrain.