05.08.2024 10:57:38
Copper 360 produces first metal in 40 years from Okiep district
COPPER 360 said on Monday it had started underground mining from Rietberg, a copper mine in the Northern Cape – a development that also represents the resumption of primary production from the region for the first time in more than 40 years.“The commencement of mining activity at Rietberg is an exciting moment for us and the culmination of several years of planning; but inasmuch as it marks a milestone for Copper 360, it also signals the beginnings of a new era for the Northern Cape,” said Jan Nelson CEO of Copper 360 in an annoucement.Despite the good news shares in Copper 360 lost nearly 9% in the first two hours of trade in Johannesburg.For Copper 360 underground mining means production of copper concentrate instead of the plate product it is currently selling from remining of surface material. An estimated 80% of the firm’s projected future earnings will come from primary mining.In June Copper 360 reported a R129m operating loss for 2023 compared to a forecast R244.8m profit in its prelisting statement. Nelson brushed off the performance saying the performance was normal for a company building capacity.Copper 360 is targeting production of 45,000 tons a month after four months of mining once it has added a second processing plant, currently under construction. Output will start today at a planned 12,000 tons monthly.Plant recoveries of 75 to 85% are being targeted during start-up with previous test work reporting recoveries of 92% are possible, the company said.The reopening of Rietberg, which was previously operated by Newmont and Gold Fields until its closure in 1983, raises the curtain on mining of the important red metal on the O’Kiep Copper District. Orion Minerals, another copper start-up, is also planning to produce copper from the region.Copper 360 said it planned to continue re-opening the area as part of its ‘Cluster Mining Model’. The company holds a mining right across 19,000 hectares where 12 mines and 60 historical prospects have been identified.The post Copper 360 produces first metal in 40 years from Okiep district appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
