Copper Fox delays 2,500-metre drill program at Eaglehead project in British Columbia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Copper Fox Metals (TSXV: CUU) has suspended plans to complete the proposed 2,500-metre drilling program on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in British Columbia. The property is located 50 km east of Dease Lake, covering a large portion (nearly 16,500 hectares) of the Lower Jurassic age Eaglehead stock.The decision to suspend drilling comes as company continues to face delays in permitting. In early February, Copper Fox filed its notice of work with the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, but its approval status remains pending.“Given the remote nature of the camp/drilling location, the need for helicopter support and the onset of winter weather conditions, regrettably, Copper Fox has opted to delay the drilling program for this year,” CEO Elmer Stewart said in a media release.Copper Fox first acquired a 100% working interest in the Eaglehead project in April 2021, paying a total consideration of C$2 million. The company believes the property hosts porphyry-style mineralization that is representative of the Thibert fault system, in a structural setting similar to the Red Chris deposit. The property hosts an 8 km long footprint hosting six, open-ended mineralized zones.Historical drilling resulted in a 500-metre interval between the Bornite and East zones that has never been tested by diamond drilling. The chargeability signature in this interval suggests continuity of the mineralization, which was to be tested by the 2022 exploration program. An archeological survey in advance of the drilling had been completed to identify potential site of historical or cultural significance.Copper Fox recently received a draft of the survey report, which identified one site of interest in the alpine approximately 2.8 km north of the proposed drilling area. The survey concluded that no archaeological resources or areas of archaeological potential were identified within the access road and drill pad locations, and the program may proceed as proposed.The company’s summer exploration also included sampling to complement historical metallurgical test work within the Bornite and East zones. A total of 10 drill holes have been relogged, and previously unsampled mineralized intervals totalling 175 metres have been sent for analyses. Also part of the program was mapping, which so far has located copper mineralization over a 300-by-200-metre area southwest of the Bornite zone.The company had hoped by completing the drill program, it could be in a position to commence preparations for an NI-43-101 technical report including resource estimation, which would represent a milestone event for the project.