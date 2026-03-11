Kupferpreis

12 896,40
USD
-0,10
0,36 %
11.03.2026 20:18:43

Copper Miner Hudbay Soars 200% in a Year as One Investor Exited a $2.5 Million Position

On February 17, 2026, Orion Resource Partners disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold out its position in Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM), with an estimated transaction value of $2.53 million based on previously disclosed position values.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Orion Resource Partners LP sold its entire holding of 167,225 shares in Hudbay Minerals. The shares had been worth $2.53 million as of the end of the previous quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in Hudbay Minerals is now zero as a result, with the net position value change reflecting the same amount.Hudbay Minerals is a diversified mining company with a significant presence in both North and South America, operating multiple mines and processing facilities. The company leverages its integrated asset base to efficiently extract and market copper and other key metals, supporting a stable revenue stream. Its scale, geographic diversification, and focus on essential industrial metals provide a competitive advantage in the global mining sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kupferpreis 12 896,40 46,15 0,36

ATX und DAX kaum bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Freitag kaum vom Fleck bewegen. An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
