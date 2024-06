Copper Miners ETF Is Only Sort of a Copper ETF. Is It a Buy?

Sometimes there's no easy way to buy into an investment theme. That's the big story behind Copper Miners ETF (NYSEMKT: COPX), which states that it "provides investors access to a broad range of copper mining companies."As with all index-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), however, you don't really know what's going on unless you actually take the time to look under the hood.Copper is an important metal. It gets used by all sorts of industrial companies because of its ability to conduct electricity and the ease with which it can be manipulated. To be fair, there are other metals that are more conductive, like silver. It's the cost/benefit profile for this metal that makes copper so attractive in industrial uses. Because of its industrial use, demand for copper is often tied to economic cycles. That said, the world is increasingly moving toward electrification and digitization, both huge trends that will likely increase demand for copper.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel