Kupferpreis
|
27.05.2022 17:08:51
Copper price breaks three days of losses on China recovery hopes
Copper prices rebounded on Friday, breaking three days of losses on hopes for a recovery in China from tough covid-19 lockdowns.Copper for delivery in July rose 1.36% from Thursday’s settlement price, touching $4.31 per pound ($9,488 per tonne) midday Friday on the Comex market in New York.Click here for an interactive chart of copper pricesThe most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 1% higher at 71,900 yuan ($10,677.64) a tonne.Shanghai took more gradual steps on Friday towards lifting its covid-19 lockdown while Chinese equities gained on hopes for additional stimulus measures.“The Chinese authorities are moving quite cautiously on stimulus. I think things will have to get a bit worse (to see major stimulus),” said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics.“While Chinese covid restrictions are likely to be lifted in coming months, developed economics are set for weaker growth,”“The combination of subdued growth in China and a slowdown in the US and Europe means that prices have further to fall,” she said, adding that her year-end price target for copper is $9,000.Supporting the metals market was a softer dollar index, which sank to a one-month low as traders lowered Federal Reserve rate hike expectations. (With files from Reuters)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 345,35
|59,35
|0,64
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung geht weiter: US-Börsen ziehen bis Handelsschluss klar an -- ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX im Freitagshandel letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Aufwind
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging der ATX etwas fester aus dem Handel. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte wurden höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.