Copper gave back all of Monday’s artificial intelligence-fuelled gains on Tuesday as investors who dumped metals during the recent AI rout showed little appetite to return, and traders kept moving US stockpiles to China.

Comex copper for December delivery fell 3.5% to $5.437 a pound ($11,985 a tonne) in morning trade in New York. A settlement at that level would be the lowest since March 24. The contract settled at $5.634 on Monday, up 2.7% but well off the session high of $5.787 reached after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.

Tuesday’s drop leaves copper 21% below its record settlement of $6.889 on September 9, technically a bear market. The metal is now down 3% this year and 16% in November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 3.5% at $12,054 a tonne in official trading after briefly ducking below $12,000, Reuters reports. It had jumped as much as 5.3% on Monday.

Investors who sold commodities during the AI rout that followed Huang’s resignation on November 12 are not rushing back. “These investors are not fully reengaging the positions they had pre-event, which includes commodity exposure,” Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price told Reuters. Many have decided copper is too volatile and are cutting commodity exposure to concentrate on AI stocks, he said.

“There are now multiple reasons for the market to short copper,” Aces Zhou, a base metals trader at Hangzhou Chenglian Industrial, told Bloomberg. Beyond the AI narrative, he said, trade flows are starting to reverse as copper leaves the United States, and the factors that supported the metal’s two-year rally are unravelling.

Rate hikes and a strong dollar add to the headwinds. Markets are fully pricing a quarter-point increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, which would be the second this year, Bloomberg reports, and the dollar index is at its highest since March 2025, according to BMO Capital Markets.

US metal heads to China

The physical market remains tight, but financial flows have overpowered it, BMO’s analysts wrote after attending Asia Copper Week in Shanghai last week. Visible exchange inventories cover only about two days of consumption, and the Yangshan premium for imports into China climbed from under $100 a tonne to around $500 in a month.

Those premiums, together with a narrowing gap between New York and London prices, have prompted traders to book an estimated 30,000 to 100,000 tonnes of US cathode for direct shipment to China, BMO said. The metal, held outside exchange warehouses on the US west coast, takes about two weeks to arrive.

The shipments matter less for the tonnage than for what they signal, BMO said: that traders are losing confidence in a tariff decision that would keep US stockpiles sealed off from the rest of the world. Chinese industry players expect President Donald Trump to drop plans for duties on refined copper, while Western participants still lean towards a tariff being imposed.

BMO expects the selloff to extend until Washington signals its tariff intentions or prices fall far enough to hit supply, potentially in the $10,000 to $11,000 a tonne range. Trafigura’s cost curve shows about 10% of copper produced by solvent extraction and electrowinning is already losing money at around $13,000, the bank said. BMO stands by its structurally bullish medium-term view.

Smelters squeezed

Talks on 2027 treatment charges, the fees miners pay smelters to process concentrate, remain far apart. Antofagasta has reportedly offered around minus $200 a tonne, while China’s Tongling has signalled about minus $80 could be acceptable, according to BMO. This year’s benchmark was set at zero, already a record low, and BMO estimates some Chinese smelters break even on a cash basis at around minus $90. A deeply negative 2027 benchmark could speed up output cuts, especially as falling sulphuric acid prices erode by-product income.

Mine supply remains tight. Global copper mine production fell 1% year on year in September and is down 1% over the first nine months of 2026, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin. Output from Chile slumped 15% and Peru 9% in the month, more than offsetting gains in Indonesia, China and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Refined demand fell 2% from a year earlier, slightly more than supply, leaving the refined market in deficit for the month, though it remains in surplus for the year to date.

Miners give back gains

Copper stocks reversed much of Monday’s rally. Freeport-McMoRan fell 5% at the New York open, cutting its market value to $68 billion, and Southern Copper lost 4% to $117 billion. Teck Resources dropped 4% to $25 billion, while BHP slipped 2% to $174 billion and Rio Tinto 2% to $125 billion. The five New York-listed heavyweights shed about $15 billion in the first minutes of trading, after adding more than $25 billion on Monday.

In London, Antofagasta dropped 7%, Anglo American almost 6% and Glencore 4%, while Poland’s KGHM fell 7%. In Toronto, First Quantum Minerals lost 6%, Lundin Mining and Hudbay Minerals 5% each and Ivanhoe Mines 4%.

BHP this week outlined plans to spend up to $17.4 billion to roughly double copper output in South Australia to about 650,000 tonnes a year by 2040, with a final investment decision expected in the first half of 2027.

First Quantum Minerals and Panama opened formal negotiations on Monday over the Cobre Panama mine, shut since 2023, after the company accepted the government’s five conditions for talks, including recognition that Panama owns the mineral resource.

Trader Trafigura has taken full control of the $260 million La Farola copper-gold project in Chile, buying the remaining 50% of owner Minera Altair as it moves from trading concentrate into mine development. In Santiago, the price slump is threatening President José Antonio Kast’s budget plans, as copper accounts for about half of the country’s exports.

(With files from Reuters and Bloomberg)

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