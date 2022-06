Copper price extends decline despite possible Chile strike

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Copper price extended its decline on Friday despite the prospect of a strike in the world’s biggest producer Chile and signs of improvement in top buyer China’s economy.Copper for delivery in July fell 2.5% from Thursday’s settlement, touching $4 per pound ($8,800 per tonne) Friday morning on the Comex market in New York.Click here for an interactive chart of copper pricesThe union said that workers at Chilean State-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, will go on strike if they do not receive a favorable answer from the company’s board of directors. Meanwhile, data showed that Shanghai’s economy contracted for a second month in May at a somewhat slower pace, weighing on the commercial hub’s recovery prospects following a two-month Covid lockdown. “Industrial metals are really not sure what direction to take on China. One day there’s a headline saying everything’s opening up. The next day there’s a partial close-down again.” said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics in London.Related Article: Chile tax reform, mining royalty ‘priority number one,’ Minister says(With files from Reuters)