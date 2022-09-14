Kupferpreis
|
14.09.2022 17:13:09
Copper price falls as markets brace for US rate hikes
Copper prices fell on Wednesday as the threat of rising interest rates dampened the economic growth outlook and held the dollar near 20 year highs.With data on Tuesday showing higher-than-expected US inflation, expectations are for a 75 basis points rate increase from the Federal Reserve next Wednesday.Copper for delivery in December fell 1% from Tuesday’s settlement price, touching $3.52 per pound ($7,744 per tonne).The dollar also hit its biggest one-day price since March 2020. “Where’s the growth?” said a trader in London, suggesting that metals prices may fall further.“If the US is raising rates faster than other countries, that will exert upward dollar pressure and all commodities priced in dollars will take a hit,” said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah.[Click here for an interactive chart of copper prices]Related Article: Escondida mine conflict unresolved, regulators inspect site
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|7 805,85
|-56,50
|-0,72
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen belasten: Asiatische Indizes schwächer
An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag nach einem freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer.