Copper price falls while China imports decline

China’s copper imports declined 5% in August from a year earlier. Imports of unwrought copper and copper products totaled 473,330 metric tons in August, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.The data includes anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper.Rising domestic output this year is also weighing on demand for imported copper.Last month, China’s refined copper output jumped 15.5% year-on-year to a record 989,000 tons, slightly exceeding expectations, according to Shanghai Metals Market (SMM).Strong domestic production boosted demand for raw materials, with imports of copper ore and concentrate rising to a record 2.7 million tons in August, up 10.9% from August 2022 and a record high.For the first eight months of 2023, China’s unwrought copper and copper products imports fell 10% to 3.51 million tons compared with a year earlier, the customs data showed.Copper for delivery in September was down 0.61% on the Comex market in New York, touching $3.76 per pound ($8,272 per tonne). Click here for an interactive chart of copper prices.(With files from Reuters) Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel